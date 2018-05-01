Listen: Housing Minister Under Pressure To Clarify Homelessness Figures

The Housing Minister's under pressure to clarify confusion around the March homeless figures.

The latest report showed a drop of 126 people in emergency accommodation last month to 9,681.

But according to Eoghan Murphy, 600 people previously included in the figures were wrongly classified as living in emergency accommodation by local authorities.

Mike Allen from Focus Ireland says it could mean the number of people who are homeless has actually gone up:

There were 160 people in emergency accommodation in Kildare in March. That's up from 150 in Feburary.