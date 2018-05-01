Listen Live Logo

K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Series Of Roadworks Underway Across Kildare

: 05/01/2018 - 07:43
Author: Laura Donnelly
Road Works Sign.jpeg

In Kfm traffic and travel news

A series of roadworks are underway across Kildare.

A one-day resurfacing project is shortly to begin on the local road at Turnings, Straffan.

Works begin at 9am, and are due to finish at 6pm.

Drainage works continue between Broomfield and Moone.

A road closure will be in place and works were due to be completed on Friday.

Overlay works are underway at Oghill, Monasterevin.

Road closures will be in effect, but local access will be maintained.

The project is expected to be finished on Thursday evening.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!