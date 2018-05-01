Series Of Roadworks Underway Across Kildare

In Kfm traffic and travel news

A series of roadworks are underway across Kildare.

A one-day resurfacing project is shortly to begin on the local road at Turnings, Straffan.

Works begin at 9am, and are due to finish at 6pm.

Drainage works continue between Broomfield and Moone.

A road closure will be in place and works were due to be completed on Friday.

Overlay works are underway at Oghill, Monasterevin.

Road closures will be in effect, but local access will be maintained.

The project is expected to be finished on Thursday evening.