Any and all referendum posters erected in Kildare must be taken down today, or they will incur fines.

Campaigners have seven days from the close of poll to remove posters.

This means they have until 10pm tonight, or else they may face a on-the-spot litter fine of €150 per poster.

Kildare County Council has already stated that all cable ties should be removed when the posters are being taken down.