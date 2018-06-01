Listen Live Logo

Decrease In Number Of People On Trolleys At Naas General

06/01/2018
Author: Laura Donnelly
There's been another drop in the number of people on trolleys at Naas General

There were 12 patients without beds at the Kildare facility yesterday.

That's fallen to 9 today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there are 305 on trolleys at the country's other main hospitals

 

 

