Status Yellow Rainfall Warning In Place

: 06/01/2018 - 11:53
Author: Laura Donnelly
A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for most of the country with the exception of west Connaght.

Between 25 and 50 milimetres of rain could fall locally in short showers.

There's also a risk of flash flooding and lightning across the afternoon and evening.

