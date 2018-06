A 13 year old boy has appeared before the Children’s Court for the second time charged with the murder of Kildare teen Ana Kriegal.

The 14 year old’s body was found in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin two weeks ago.

The boy appeared to limp into court where he was met by his parents and granddad.

The Judge was told it’s a complicated case and he remanded the boy in further detention until later in the month.

The boy hugged his parents, who cried as they left the courtroom.