The first storm of 2018 is due to make landfall this afternoon with Eleanor bringing winds of up to 130 km an hour.

An orange wind warning has been issued for Munster, Leinster, including Co. Kildare, and South Galway, with a yellow warning everywhere else.

Kildare County Council is reminding the public, as a result, that its emergency contact number is: 1890 50 03 33

Forecaster with Met Eireann is Pat Clarke:

**Stock image.