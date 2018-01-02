Listen Live Logo

34 Patients Are On Trolleys At Naas Today.

: 01/02/2018 - 11:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There are 34 patients on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today; that's the highest figure in Leinster.

Of those, 31 are in the Emergency Dept. and 3 are on wards.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there are a record 656 people on gurneys at hospitals across Ireland.

