Emergency Road Closure In Naas Announced.

: 01/02/2018 - 11:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An emergency road closure has been imposed in Naas.

Kildare County Council says a bridge parapet wall has collapsed on the Canal Road.

As a result, the portion of the route between Digby Bridge and the  junction with the L2006 at Osberstown will be closed until further notice.

 

