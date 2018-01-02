Naas General Hospital Asks Patients To Consider Attending Their GP, In The First Instance.

Management at Naas General Hospital is asking patients to consider attending their GP for medical assessment, where possible.

The hospital's Emergency Dept. is "experiencing high levels of attendances and admissions today".

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reported there were 34 people on trolleys at the hospital at one point today; that's the highest such figure in the Eastern Region.

In a statement to Kfm News, Naas General says the "The situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis."