Winds forecast for Kildare this afternoon may be strong enough to cause structural damage to buildings.

A Status Orange wind warning is in effect.

Storm Eleanor is to make landfall on the west coast around now, and move swiftly across Ireland.

Eleanor will bring winds averaging 65 to 80 kilometres per hour, with gusts of up to 130 kilometre per hour

Met Eireann Meteorologist, Deirdre Lowe, says it's a fast moving storm: