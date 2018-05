A public meeting on proposed developments at Magee Barracks, Kildare Town takes place this evening.

Three planning applications have recently been submitted for the site; one for a supermarket, a second for a specialist cancer treatment facility and a third for over 260 homes.

A GoFundMe campaign to to raise €2,500 to pay for a consultant Planner to draft a submission on the latter proposal has been launched.

Tonight's meeting takes place in the Educate Together School Hall at 8pm.