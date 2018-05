In Kfm traffic and travel news

A series of roadworks are underway across Kildare.

Resurfacing is continuing on the Maynooth Road in Kilcock, 9am to 5pm, daily until Friday.

Drainage works continue between Broomfield and Moone.

A road closure will be in place and works were due to be completed on Friday.

Overlay works are underway at Oghill, Monasterevin.

Road closures will be in effect, but local access will be maintained.

The project is expected to be finished on Thursday evening.