Listen: Kildare Fianna Fáil TD Says HSE Head Should "Go" Over CervicalCheck Scandal.

A Kildare Fianna Fail TD says the Head of the HSE, Tony O'Brien, should "go" in the wake of the CervicalCheck scandal.

Hundreds of women who developed cervical cancer are waiting to find out whether their smear tests need to be audited.

The Health Minister says a significant number haven't been rechecked.

A HIQA investigation has been announced but some opposition TDs are calling for a Commission of Inquiry.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he won't fire Tony O'Brien, as there's no proof that sending the smear tests abroad for examination meant they were any less accurate than if they'd be examined here.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, speaking to Shane Beatty on this morning's edition of Kildare Today, says, however, that Mr. O'Brien should go

File image: Tony O'Brien