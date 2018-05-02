Coca-Cola: Athy International Concentrates Is To Close.

82 jobs are being lost in Kildare

Coca-Cola has reviewed concentrate manufacturing and is proposing the transfer of production from its Athy International Concentrates plant to the high capacity facility at Ballina Beverages in Co Mayo.

The firm "proposes" that Athy International Concentrates will close on a phased basis from September 2018 to December 2019.



43 of those roles currently in Athy are transferring to the Ballina plant.

Employees from Athy would have the option to transfer.

Coca-Cola will commence a period of consultation with employee representatives at Athy International Concentrates.