Coca Cola Announcement Of 82 Athy Job Losses Met With Shock.

There's shock at the announcement by Coca Cola that it will close Athy International Concentrates with the loss of 82 jobs.

The firm says it has under-taken a global review, and will move the plant's work to its facility in Ballina in Co. Mayo.

The phased shut-down of the plant begins in September, and will end in December, 2019.

Coca Cola says 43 of the position in Athy are transferable to Mayo.

The General Manager of Athy International Concentrates, Manqoba Khumalo said: “It is with regret that we are announcing the proposed closure of the Coca-Cola plant in Athy. The site has been in operation for 45 years, with Coca-Cola acquiring the plant in 2000. Over that time, employees have made a very valuable contribution to Coca-Cola’s international business.

“If the transfer goes ahead and the Athy plant closes, in addition to a redundancy package, the Company will be providing supports including: financial advice, job search and re-training for the employees affected. We also have enjoyed an extremely positive relationship with the local community and we will continue to engage with them on community initiatives that will benefit the town for the long term.”



Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, says the decision "will come to a surprise for many employees and for the local community"

Labour Cllr. in Athy, Mark Wall, says its "devastating news" and that "government action (is) needed without delays.

CEO of the County Kildare Chamber, Allan Shine, says “ We have been in touch with Athy Concentrates this afternoon to offer our support for the employees who this afternoon received this shocking news. The decision reached by Coca Cola is part of a global review and restructuring of the company. We will offer a wide range of supports to the company and its employees over the forthcoming weeks but our immediate thoughts are with those affected by today’s news.

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, says "First and foremost my thoughts are with the employees who have been given this news today. Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has assured me that her Department stand ready to provide all assistance and supports to staff affected.

“Coca Cola were an established employer in the town and I have spoken to them already about their future plans for the site. It is a prime manufacturing site in Athy and it needs to be available for future employers."