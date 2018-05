A 36 year old man is appearing in court this evening charged with an alleged hit and run incident in west Dublin yesterday that left two men injured, one critically.

Paul Connolly from Cregg Court, Roberstown Co. Kildare faces three charges, including one of failing to keep a vehicle at the scene of an accident.

The incident happened yesterday morning near Coolmine train station.

He's also been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm.