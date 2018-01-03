Listen Live Logo

Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Kildare Town In Running To Retain Top Spot In IBAL League

: 01/03/2018 - 07:57
Author: Laura Donnelly
Denis Naughten.jpg

Kildare town is in running to retain the top spot in Irish Business Against Litter League

The latest survey by business group IBAL shows Kildare town vying with Ennis and Roscommon for the title of Ireland’s cleanest town, to be announced by Minister Denis Naughten at midday today.

Kildare, the winner last year, is one of 10 towns to be deemed Cleaner than European Norms in the latest survey, as is Leixlip in ninth spot.

An Taisce surveyed 25 towns and 15 city areas on behalf of IBAL. Of these, none was judged to be a litter blackspot, and only one, Galvone in Limerick, was designated as “seriously littered”.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!