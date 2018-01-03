Kildare Town In Running To Retain Top Spot In IBAL League

Kildare town is in running to retain the top spot in Irish Business Against Litter League

The latest survey by business group IBAL shows Kildare town vying with Ennis and Roscommon for the title of Ireland’s cleanest town, to be announced by Minister Denis Naughten at midday today.

Kildare, the winner last year, is one of 10 towns to be deemed Cleaner than European Norms in the latest survey, as is Leixlip in ninth spot.

An Taisce surveyed 25 towns and 15 city areas on behalf of IBAL. Of these, none was judged to be a litter blackspot, and only one, Galvone in Limerick, was designated as “seriously littered”.