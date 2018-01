A Status Yellow weather warning remains in effect in Kildare, as Storm Eleanor lingers.

27,000 customers across Ireland are without electricity, of whom, 153 are in Maddenstown.

Met Eireann says more "damaging gusts" are possible today in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford.

The warning remains in place until 2pm.