For the second consecutive day, there are a record-breaking number of people on trolleys at Ireland's hospitals.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reports 677 patients awaiting beds.

That's up from 656 yesterday.

At Naas General, there were 34 people on trolleys on Tuesday.

That has reduced, somewhat, to 20 people, of whom 19 are in the Emergency Dept. and 1 is on a gurney in a ward.