Ennis has been named Ireland's cleanest town.

In the league of 40 towns and cities, Ennis edged out last year’s winner Kildare town, and Roscommon.

Waterford was again the cleanest city.

A special public sculpture to the value of €40,000 will be commissioned for Ennis to mark the achievement.

Leixlip came in 9th, and is deemed "clean to European norms"