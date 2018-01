A Status Yellow weather warning in effect in Kildare has been extended until 6 O'clock this evening.

Met Eireann says winds will gust up to 110 kilometres per hour.

Whilst homes and businesses in Galway are counting the cost of Storm Eleanor this afternoon.

Winds of 150 kilometres per hour and flooding left much of the city centre underwater.

Some are criticising Galway City Council's preparations for the storm.