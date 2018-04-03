Listen Live Logo

More Gardai Allocated To Kildare Division

: 04/03/2018 - 09:30
Author: Laura Donnelly
More gardai are being allocated to the Kildare Division.

5 probationer Gardai, who graduate from the Garda Training College in Templemore in mid-March, are scheduled to take up their posts today.

This brings the number of Gardai stationed in Kildare to 363.

 

