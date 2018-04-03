Drivers Arrested In Kildare, Vehicles Seized & Numerous Instances Of Speeding Detected.

Drivers were arrested, some vehicles seized and numerous instances of speeding were detected in various operations mounted by Kildare Gardai yesterday.

A motorist in the Leixlip area was detained having been found to be over the relevant drink-driving limit.

3 motorists were found speeding in Carbury, one of whom was driving at 139 kmh in an 80kmh zone.

On the N7 at Naas, just beyond the works zone, vehicles were detected at speeds of 139kmh, 146kmh, 147kmh in a 100kmh zone.

Separately, 3 vehicles were seized for lacking tax,insurance or an NCT.

Gardai say fines, penalty points and, in some instances, court appearances, are to follow.

Image courtesy Kildare Garda Division.