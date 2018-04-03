Construction Of State Forensic Lab. In Kildare Delayed, Indefinitely.

The construction in Kildare of a €60 million State forensic science laboratory has been delayed, indefinitely

Kfm News reported in January that no tenders had been submitted for the project, at Backweston in Celbridge.

Tender documents were then revised and expanded.

The Irish Times now reports that "out of 13 contractors who expressed an interest, seven were deemed suitable and invited to tender for the project, originally due to be completed next year."

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has confirmed no developer wants to take on the construction, as currently envisaged.

About €1.3 million has already been spent on “enabling works” to prepare the site,

**Backweston Campus, Celbridge.