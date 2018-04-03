Listen Live Logo

The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Construction Of State Forensic Lab. In Kildare Delayed, Indefinitely.

: 04/03/2018 - 11:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
State Lab Backweston Celbridge.jpg

The construction in Kildare of a €60 million State forensic science laboratory has been delayed, indefinitely

Kfm News reported in January that no tenders had been submitted for the project, at Backweston in Celbridge.

Tender documents were then revised and expanded.

The Irish Times now reports that "out of 13 contractors who expressed an interest, seven were deemed suitable and invited to tender for the project, originally due to be completed next year."

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has confirmed no developer wants to take on the construction, as currently envisaged.

About €1.3 million has already been spent on “enabling works” to prepare the site,

 

**Backweston Campus, Celbridge.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!