Listen: Laois GAA Player Hospitalised After Carlow Assault.

A Laois GAA star is in hospital with serious head injuries after an assault in Carlow town over the bank holiday weekend.

Inter-county footballer Daniel O'Reilly was badly hurt in an incident at the Potato Market in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí have appealed for information, saying the altercation involved "a number of people."

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has offered his support to Mr O'Reilly's family and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Alan Harnett, reporter with Laois Today has more details: