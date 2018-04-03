Listen: All Three Teachers' Union Pass Emergency Motion On Pay Equity, Paving The Way For Strike Action.

All three teachers’ unions have unanimously passed an emergency motion on pay inequality paving the way for joint strikes by 70 thousand teachers.

The motion calls for talks with the Government to start this month and to conclude by early May, with a concrete timeline for the restoration of pay for lower paid teachers.

The unions, which are all holding their annual conferences this week will ballot their members for coordinated strike action if the issue is not resolved.

Siobhan Peters seconded the motion at the Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland Congress in Cork;