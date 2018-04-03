Listen Live Logo

The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Up To 15,000 Flights In Europe Affected By Computer Failure.

: 04/03/2018 - 17:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Plane Sunset Take Off.jpeg

Around half of  flights in Europe are facing delays after a computer failure.

Eurocontrol, which runs the EU's air traffic control system, says almost 15,000 services could be affected.

The Brussels based firm says it's working to fix the issue.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!