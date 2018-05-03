Listen Live Logo

Listen: Minister Says He Can "Guarantee" State Support For The Staff Of Athy International Concentrates.

: 05/03/2018 - 12:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Minister for Rural and Community Development says he can "guarantee" that staff of Athy International Concentrates will have the support of the state.

Coca Cola, following a review, is to close the plant on a phased basis by December, 2019.

82 full time jobs are to go, and, its understood, around 40 part-time or contract positions.

Coca Cola is moving production to its site in Ballina, Co. Mayo.

It says around 43 full-time positions may be transferable.

Minister Michael Ring was speaking to Kfm in Athy this morning:

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, says all relevant agencies are ready to support staff

The firm, in a statement to Kfm, says it is beginning a "period of consultation with employee representatives at Athy International Concentrates."

Coca Cola also says that it will provide supports to staff including: "financial advice, job search and re-training"

Athy Labour Cllr., Mark Wall

CEO of the County Kildare Chamber is Allan Shine

