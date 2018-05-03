Listen: Minister Says He Can "Guarantee" State Support For The Staff Of Athy International Concentrates.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development says he can "guarantee" that staff of Athy International Concentrates will have the support of the state.

Coca Cola, following a review, is to close the plant on a phased basis by December, 2019.

82 full time jobs are to go, and, its understood, around 40 part-time or contract positions.

Coca Cola is moving production to its site in Ballina, Co. Mayo.

It says around 43 full-time positions may be transferable.

Minister Michael Ring was speaking to Kfm in Athy this morning:

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, says all relevant agencies are ready to support staff

The firm, in a statement to Kfm, says it is beginning a "period of consultation with employee representatives at Athy International Concentrates."

Coca Cola also says that it will provide supports to staff including: "financial advice, job search and re-training"

Athy Labour Cllr., Mark Wall

CEO of the County Kildare Chamber is Allan Shine