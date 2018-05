Over 700 people have attended the official opening of Athy Library in its new home.

The facility has moved in to the Dominican Priory, as part of a €4 million redevelopment of the site, following its purchase by Kildare County Council.

Also housed there is the Peter McVerry Trust Family Hub and provision is being made for the construction of sheltered accommodation.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, officiated at this morning's ceremony.

Mayor of Kildare, Martin Miley: