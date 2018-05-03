High Court Rules Against Minister On Celbidge Local Area Plan.

The High Court as ruled that Ministerial Direction should not trump the Celbridge Local Area Plan, which was agreed by Kildare County Councillors.

A judicial review of the decision by the Minister to rezone part of Donaghcumper Demesne was brought by Celbridge Action Alliance and private company, Longport

The High Court has ruled against the Minister today.

All of the published documents pertaining the the Celbridge LAP, including the Ministerial Direction, are available here

Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, says "“It took a great deal of courage by those residents involved in the Celbridge Action Alliance to pursue this issue all the way to the High Court and they were absolutely right to do so. Donaghcumper Demesne and it’s vista is inextricably linked with that of Castletown House – indeed they were specifically designed in harmony with each other so as to create a particular effect. Some things are absolutely worth preserving and this s one of those things. The Minister, in making his direction to rezone parts of Donaghcumper Demesne, had completely failed to appreciate the unique value of the linked demesnes of Castleton, Donaghcumper and St Wolstans. Today’s verdict is a triumph for the local community and for local democracy.”