The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has described as "paltry" the sum given to Naas General Hospital under the Winter Initiative.

It was accorded €30,000 to cope with the surge in demand for its services.

Other hospitals, according to the organisation, were granted "millions".

Joe Hoolan, Industrial Relations Officer with the INMO, speaking to Kildare Today, says management at the Kildare hospital has its best with the resources made available to it.