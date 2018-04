The Bord na Móna Group of Unions is due management at the Newbridge headquartered firm today, following the company's announcement that it intends to close its coal operations around the country.

These include facilities at Lullymore and the BNM Fuel Headquarters in Newbridge.

BNM is doing so in response to the Government’s decision to introduce a nationwide Low Smoke Zone.

It is to exit the bituminous coal business before a total ban comes into effect in 2019.