Listen: The Cost Of Rent Hits Record High

The cost of renting has hit a record high, while the number of available properties has hit a record low.

The latest Daft report shows average monthly rents stood at over 12 hundred euro in the first three months of the year - that's up 11 and a half per cent.

Limerick's seen the biggest jump with prices increasing 17.1 per cent.

Rents in Kildare have increased by just over 10% in the last year and are now at an all-time high.

The average advertised rent in Kildare now €1246, up 77% from its lowest point.

This the eighth consecutive quarter in which inflation in rents has been greater than 10%.

The number of properties available to rent is at its lowest since the Daft rental reports began in 2006.

Ronan Lyons is author of the report - he says the rent pressure zones aren't working: