Listen: Celbridge Action Alliance Victorious Over Minister For Housing

: 05/04/2018 - 07:49
Author: Laura Donnelly
Celbridge Action Alliance has won victory over the Minister for Housing in the High Court.

A Ministerial Direction was imposed on elements of the Celbridge Local Area Plan, superceding the decision taken by Kildare County Councillors.

The directive order the rezoning of parts of Donaghcumper Demense, a matter on which "thousands" of submissions were made during the public consultation process.

Celbridge Action Alliance was among two parties to take a judicial review of this decision to the High Court.

The court issued its ruling, in favour of the Celbridge group.

Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy:

