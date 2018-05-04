Listen Live Logo

Kildare Gardai Stage "Super Checkpoint" On The Cutrragh.

05/04/2018
Ciara Plunkett
Kildare Garda have staged a "super checkpoint" at the Curragh.

2 vehicles were seized, for lacking insurances.

Two vehicles were also removed from their owners in Kilcullen, for the same offence.

A driver, who had three bench warrants, was detained in a follow-up operation in Ballitore.

The vehicle was also seized.

The driver remains in custody, pending a court appearance.

Gardai say in all other matters encountered in these operations, fines and penalty notices were imposed.

"In some instances" court appearances are to follow.

