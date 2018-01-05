Decision Due On Plans To Build Almost 200 Homes In Kildare

A decision is scheduled to be issued today on a proposal to build almost 200 homes in Kildare.

Makros Limited is seeking modifications to permission allowing the construction of 191 homes on a site adjoining Green Road and Southgreen Road.

It also wants to install 385 parking spaces

The firm says the total footprint of the development is over 23,000 square metres.

Kildare plans are due to publish their decision today.

*****************************

The development description is as follows:

"modifications to development permitted under Reg. Ref. 07/1450 (ABP Ref. PL09.299110 - subsequently withdrawn) & Reg. Ref. 13/155 to now provide for the construction of a 2 storey residential scheme (overall GFA c. 23,326sqm) comprising 191 no. dwelling units; 2 no. vehicular and pedestrian access points at Green Road and Southgreen Road to serve the development, and all associated internal access roads and junctions; development of the Southern Internal Link Road between Southgreen Road and Dunmurray Road including junction upgrade works at Southgreen Road, Old Road and Dunmurray Road as well as upgrade works along a portion of Southgreen Road to the north of the Southern Internal Link Road; new pumping station within the site adjacent to Green Road and all associated site service connections. The residential element of the scheme shall provide for 12 no. 2 bed units, 114 no. 3 bed units and 65 no. 4 bed units in a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced house type units (House Types A-F), ranging in size from c. 84-137.6sqm, all with associated private open space areas. The development shall also provide c. 385 no. car parking spaces, 2 no. ESB Sub Stations; public open space areas; all boundary treatment and associated landscaping works; site service connections; and all site development works, on an overall site of c. 9.17ha at Green Road and Southgreen Road (also known as Hill Road) and Old Road and Dunmurray Road (R401)

Development Address: South Green

Kidare Town

Co. Kildare"