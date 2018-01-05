Kildare Footballers And Hurlers In Action This Weekend

Kildare hurlers and footballers are in action this weekend.

Following their defeat by Louth on Wednesday night, Kildare the footballers play Longford away on Sunday in the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup.

Kildare will have to win by at least 15 points to reach the semi final.

The team will be published tomorrow afternoon. The panel trains tonight, the team will only be announced to the squad at their meeting after training.

***Kfm will have full commentary of Sunday’s match, with Pat Costello, in association with Hanlon Concrete, Robertstown.

In the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup, Kildare face the huge task of playing Kilkenny in Freshford on Sunday at 2pm

In the opening round, Laois beat Kildare last weekend, while Kilkenny hammered Laois last Wednesday.

Kildare would have to win by 39 points to advance. However, it is a huge experience opportunity for the players to encounter such opposition

The team and panel will be announced after training tonight and will be available on Kfm sport twitter.

***Kfm will have live updates of the match with Shauna Mackey, in association with Hanlon Concrete, Robertstown.

The Weekend preview this evening at 6.30 will have interviews with both Kildare managers and a preview of both games by Leinster Leader Sports Editor Tommy Callaghan..