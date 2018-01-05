Naas Gardai Launch Inquiries In To Possibily Linked Burglaries In Rural Kildare.

Naas Gardai are investigating what appear to be linked burglaries at adjoining homesteads.
Thieves entered an outbuilding at a home in Timahoe, Robertstown, in the early hours of yesterday morning.
They attempted to steal a quad bike, but damaged its ignition.
The attempt was noted at 9.30am on Thursday morning.
An hour later, in the home next door, the theft of a Yamaha scrambler was noted.
It is a blue and white YZ45S model.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884-300.
*File image: Naas Garda Stations.