Naas Gardai Launch Inquiries In To Possibily Linked Burglaries In Rural Kildare.

: 01/05/2018 - 11:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Naas Gardai are investigating what appear to be linked burglaries at adjoining homesteads.

Thieves entered an outbuilding at a home in Timahoe, Robertstown, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

They attempted to steal a quad bike, but damaged its ignition.

The attempt was noted at 9.30am on Thursday morning.

An hour later, in the home next door, the theft of a Yamaha scrambler was noted.

It is a blue and white YZ45S model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884-300.

 

 

*File image: Naas Garda Stations.

