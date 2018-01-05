Permission Granted For €50 Million Expansion Of Kildare Village.

Kildare Village's €50 million expansion has been green-lighted.

Kildare County Council's planners have just approved Value Retail Dublin Limited proposal to add 29 shops and two restaurants to the scheme.

It will bring the number of stores there to around 130, and will create hundreds of construction and retail jobs.

The permission is a ten year one, meaning Value Retail Dublin can begin building at any point between now and 2028

The development description is as follows: "(for a period of 10 years) for development at a site of c. 2.47 hectares (Kildare Tourist Outlet Village temporary car park Reg. Ref. 16/634) located to the north of St. Brigid’s Primary School’s existing sports ground, south of Abbey View House and north-east of the Kildare Tourist Outlet Village (permitted under planning Reg. Refs. 04/927 and PL09.241321 12/61) and is accessible from the Nurney Road via the Kildare Tourist Outlet Village. The development will consist of an extension of 6,212sqm gross floor area to the existing Kildare Tourist Outlet Village in one and two storey building form directly adjoining the existing building complex and consisting of 2 No. restaurant/café units (c.312sqm and c.466sqm gross floor area respectively), 29 No. retail outlet units (total gross floor area c.5,234sqm, ranging in size from c.67sqm to c. 638sqm), mezzanine floors levels are proposed in unit Nos. 90, 93, 103, 104, 105, 106 and 111, public toilets (c. 188sqm gross floor area) and ATM facilities. To facilitate the extension, 3 No. existing outlet retail units (unit Nos. 61a, 61b and 62) and 1 No. restaurant/café unit will be demolished, with a reduction of 624sqm gross floor space. Planning permission is also sought for the provision of 460 No. car parking spaces over two levels at a new car park to be developed at the north of the site; partial reconfiguration of the existing service yard to the rear of the existing unit Nos. 56, 57, 58, 59 and 60; the provision of 2 No. segregated service yards to the rear of the proposed unit Nos. 87-102 and unit Nos. 103-115 including unit Nos. 61a and 61b, the existing substation to be demolished and a new substation to be built within this service yard; signage; landscaping and boundary works and all ancillary site services and site development works. In addition, permission is sought to implement any of the alternative baseline design standards identified in the Shopfront Design Guide submitted with the application and to modify the external design of any unit or units using one of the alternative designs set out therein. The planning application is accompanied by an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and a Screening Statement for Stage One Screening for Appropriate Assessment. The planning application, EIS and AA Screening Statement may be inspected, or purchased at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of make a copy, at the offices of the Planning Authority. Development on the site

Development Address:

Kildare Tourist Outlet Village,

Nurney Road,

Kildare Town,

Co. Kildare."