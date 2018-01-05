Listen Live Logo

All Train Services Via Sallins Station Suspended Because Of Tragic Incident.

: 01/05/2018 - 12:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Iarnród Eireann says all rail services through Sallins have been suspended.

A tragic incident has occured on the line north of the station.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

All services to and from Heuston Station will be disrupted until further notice.

