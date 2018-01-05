Listen Live Logo

3 Separate Incidents On Train Lines In Kildare Create Delays Of Up To 2 Hours.

: 01/05/2018 - 16:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Irish Rail Logo.jpg

Iarnrod Eireann says significant delays remain to all services to and from Hueston because of three separate occurrences in Co. Kildare.

Services were suspended via Sallins this afternoon, following a "tragic incident" on the track just north of the train station.

Services resumed at 2pm, but delays persist.

Irish Rail says a mechanical fault at Hazelhatch and a "trespass" at Kildare are contributing to delays of up to 2 hours to Intercity services and of up to 60 minutes to Portlaoise commuter services

 

