3 Separate Incidents On Train Lines In Kildare Create Delays Of Up To 2 Hours.

Iarnrod Eireann says significant delays remain to all services to and from Hueston because of three separate occurrences in Co. Kildare.

Services were suspended via Sallins this afternoon, following a "tragic incident" on the track just north of the train station.

Services resumed at 2pm, but delays persist.

Irish Rail says a mechanical fault at Hazelhatch and a "trespass" at Kildare are contributing to delays of up to 2 hours to Intercity services and of up to 60 minutes to Portlaoise commuter services