Listen: Concerns Motorists Could Face Price Increases At Petrol Pumps

: 04/05/2018 - 08:09
Author: Laura Donnelly
Concerns are being raised that Irish motorists could be facing a hike at the petrol pumps.

Fears of a trade war between the US and China could see the price of oil increase.

Geraldine Herbert, Kildare based Motoring Correspondent with the Sunday Independent says that could have a knock on effect here:

