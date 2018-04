A 35 year man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a business premises in Newbridge.

Gardai say the incident occurred in Ladbrokes, Allenview Heights, at 9.55am yesterday morning.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, in particularly, anyone in that area between 9.30am and 10.30am.

They are also seeking information on a man wearing yellow reflective jacket and trousers



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardai at Newbridge on 045 431-212.