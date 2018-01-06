Listen Live Logo

Kildare Team To Play Kilkenny Named.

: 01/06/2018 - 09:31
Author: Mary Corcoran
Kildare play Kilkenny in the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup in Freshford tomorrow at 2pm.

The team is as follows:

In goal is Paul Dermody –Éire Óg Corrachoill

Full backs are:
Dylan Brereton – Coill Dubh
John Doran – Leixlip
Paul Sullivan –  Naas

Half backs are:
Eanna O’Neill – Coill Dubh
Mark Moloney – Celbridge
Mark Grace – Coill Dubh

Centre field are:
Paul Divilly – Confey
Brian Byrne – Naas

Half forwards are:
Chris Bonus – Clane
James Burke – Naas
Kevin Whelan – Naas

Full forwards are:
Jack Sheridan – Naas
Martin Fitzgerald – Ardclough
Shane Ryan – Clane

Kfm will have live updates of the match, in association with Hanlon Concrete, Robertstown.

