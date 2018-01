Works on facets of the the €110 million M7 upgrade are underway today.

Contractors, SIAC and Colas advise that traffic restrictions will be in effect between Junctions 8 and 10, Kill/Johnstown and Naas South.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60 kilometres per hour and two lanes of traffic will be maintained in both directions during daytime hours.

Traffic will be moved onto the existing hard shoulder and inside lane

Lane widths will be restricted and there will be no lay-bys in the work zones.