There are calls for gender quotas to be introduced for company boards and in this year's local elections to improve equality.

Nollaig na mBan is being celebrated today in the year which marks the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote in Ireland.

The government will hold a symposium on Wednesday to discuss how the gender pay gap can be eliminated here.

Orla O'Connor, Director of the National Women's Council of Ireland, says a lot's been achieved - but there's still more to do to: