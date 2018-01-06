Listen Live Logo

Kildare Team To Play Longford Named.

: 01/06/2018 - 12:07
Author: Mary Corcoran
The Kildare team to play Longford tomorrow in the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup at 2pm has been named.

In goal is Mark Donnellan - Maynooth

Full backs are
Peter Kelly - Two Mile House
Mick O'Grady - Celbridge
Mark Hyland - Athy

Half backs are
Ailin McDermott -Naas
Eoin Doyle - Naas
Cian O'Donoghue - Clane

Centre field are
Kevin Feely - Athy
Tommy Moolick -Leixlip

Half forwards:
Ruádhan O’Giolláin - Maynooth
Paschal Connell -Athy
Paul Cribbin - Johnstownbridge

Full forwards are
Jimmy Hyland - Ballyteague
Éamonn Callaghan - Naas
Eoin Lawless - Suncroft

 

Kfm will have full commentary of the match, in association with Hanlon Concrete, Robertstown.

