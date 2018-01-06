Listen Live Logo

Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Motorists Facing Up To 20 Week Wait For Driving Tests In Kildare.

: 01/06/2018 - 12:14
Author: Mary Corcoran
Driving 2.jpeg

Motorists in Kildare could be waiting up to 20 weeks to sit their driving test.

While the Road Safety Authority's aims to have a national average waiting time for a driving test of no longer than 10 weeks, new figures show the average wait time for a test at its Naas Centre is 13.1 weeks while the longest waiting time is 20 weeks.

The longest average wait time for a test at centres across the country is in Tipperary with a wait time of 23 weeks while the shortest average wait time is in Sligo at 7.3 weeks.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!