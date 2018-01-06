Motorists Facing Up To 20 Week Wait For Driving Tests In Kildare.

Motorists in Kildare could be waiting up to 20 weeks to sit their driving test.

While the Road Safety Authority's aims to have a national average waiting time for a driving test of no longer than 10 weeks, new figures show the average wait time for a test at its Naas Centre is 13.1 weeks while the longest waiting time is 20 weeks.

The longest average wait time for a test at centres across the country is in Tipperary with a wait time of 23 weeks while the shortest average wait time is in Sligo at 7.3 weeks.