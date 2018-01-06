Listen Live Logo

9,000 Hospital Beds Needed To Reduce Overcrowding.

: 01/06/2018 - 13:43
Author: Mary Corcoran
Hospital Bed 2.jpg

New hospitals and up to 9,000 are needed to reduce overcrowding and waiting lists.

According to the Irish Times, a series of recommendations have been published in the Government's bed capacity review to help resolve pressure on our health system.

The review says up to 9,000 more beds will be needed in the next ten years if the current system doesn't change.

It also says the number of additional beds could be reduced  to two and a half thousand if reform proposals by Slaintecare are implemented.

This would include heavily investing in healthcare services in the community.

The paper says the review also says overcrowding and waiting lists could be reduced if a number of hospitals are established to deal exclusively with elective and non-urgent cases.

Yesterday, there were 22 patients on gurneys at Naas General, and 461 on trolleys at hospitals across Ireland.

 

 

